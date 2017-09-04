Scotland’s first urban average speed camera goes live in Edinburgh

Scotland’s first urban speed camera has went live on Old Dalkeith Road.

The average speed cameras have been undergoing tests since they were installed in May, with the £113,000 system tracking speeds for over a mile.

It is hoped the installation will improve safety, reduce the number of collisions and encourage motorists to drive within the speed limit.

READ MORE: Date set for Scotland’s first urban average speed camera to go live

There were six collisions in three years on the 30mph stretch, including the death of Royal Infirmary nurse Jill Pirrie, 33, killed by a car during a police chase in May last year as she walked home from a shift at the hospital.

The cameras operate in both directions, measuring speeds between the Western Toyota showroom, just south of the Cameron Toll roundabout, and a point between Walter Scott Avenue and Kingston Avenue.

READ MORE: Scotland’s first urban average speed camera set for Edinburgh

Speaking ahead of the cameras going live City transport convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “The council and our Streets Ahead partners are working towards Vision Zero, where everyone is safe from the risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Speeding has been a major issue on this stretch of Old Dalkeith Road in particular, with several collisions and sadly one fatal crash.

“We fully support Safety Cameras Scotland’s decision to install safety