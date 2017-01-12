Scotland’s weather: Snow plays havoc for motorway drivers

Commuters travelling on the motorway were met with significantly longer journeys this morning as a result of heavy snow showers and icy conditions.

Drivers on the M8 were forced to slow down just after 6am this morning following a heavy snow fall with the snow landing in the non-gritted areas of the motorway and the central reservation.

At some points, traffic came to a standstill in both directions as drivers got to grips with the conditions.

Police have warned drivers to plan ahead and check the forecast before their journeys and to allow extra time for their commute.

Heavy snow and winter conditions have been forecast throughout today and tomorrow.