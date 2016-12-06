Scotland Street death: Victim named

Police Scotland have confirmed the name of a 32-year-old man who died following a disturbance at an address in Scotland Street

He was Ashley Hawkins of Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

Mr Hawkins died around 5.30am on Friday, December 2.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, December 5.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Hawkins’ family said: “Our beautiful boy Ashley, we can’t believe that he is gone. He was a loving son, brother and uncle and our hearts are now in pieces.

“He was helpful to everyone and was loved in his hometown of Barry. He will never be forgotten.”

Detective Inspector Stuart Alexander of the Major Investigation Team said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Ashley’s family at this time.

“We are still conducting enquiries in connection with Ashley’s death.

“I would urge anyone with information which may be able to help, or who was in the Scotland Street area early on the morning of Friday, December 2, to come forward.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.