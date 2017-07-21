ScotRail announces extra services for Edinburgh Festival

THE SCOTRAIL Alliance has announced that additional late-night trains and extra carriages will be provided for this year’s Edinburgh International Festival.

Thousands of people will travel to Edinburgh for the events, which means services will be much busier than normal. Customers are urged to plan their journeys in advance.

Highlights of the ScotRail Alliance’s August festivals programme include, additional late night trains between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street (via Falkirk High) operating daily, departing from Edinburgh at 00.01 and 00.30; a major increase in the number of carriages between Glasgow and Edinburgh, particularly Friday to Sunday, both via the Airdrie/Bathgate line and via Falkirk High; extra carriages between Edinburgh and Fife on Friday evenings and all day Saturday and Sunday; and an extra service running after midnight between North Berwick and Edinburgh, getting people to and from the Fringe by the Sea.

Perry Ramsey, Operations Director at the ScotRail Alliance, said:

“Edinburgh’s August festivals are one of the highlights of the year, attracting talent and tourists from all over the world. It’s a great chance to showcase the very best of Scotland.

“The ScotRail Alliance will once again do everything it can to help the events run smoothly. We will put on more services, late-night trains and extra carriages compared to our regular timetable.

“But despite these extra services and carriages we are putting on, trains will be very, very busy during the festivals. Thousands of people will be travelling to and from Edinburgh to enjoy the great attractions the festivals have to offer.

“To make journeys as hassle free as possible we are urging passengers to plan their journeys in advance by visiting scotrail.co.uk, downloading the ScotRail app and buying a ticket before they board.

“We are also encouraging passengers to use all the available services between Edinburgh and Glasgow, including Glasgow Central, and the high and low levels at Glasgow Queen Street.”

Comedian Craig Hill, who will perform his Someone’s Gonna Get Kilt show at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), said:

“It’s very exciting to have the Edinburgh Festival Fringe happening again, especially with the 70th anniversary celebration.

“The city gets packed with people from all over the world enjoying the shows and the atmosphere, so of course the streets as well as the trains will be very busy.

“Make sure you plan your Fringe experience and your journeys in advance, so it’s all nice and easy and make sure you have loads of fun, fun, fun!”

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said:

“We are delighted that the ScotRail Alliance is providing extra rail services to and from Edinburgh during August.

“These additional services will make it easier for people to enjoy the Fringe and Edinburgh’s other major festivals, and also comfortably get back to their homes right across Scotland’s central belt.”