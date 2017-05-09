ScotRail warns of busier services ahead of weekend events

ScotRail have warned passengers that rail services across the Central Belt will be busier than usual this weekend.

Trains are expected to be busier than normal on Friday and Saturday as both Edinburgh and Glasgow host high profile events.

Take That are set to play back to back gigs at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Friday evening and Saturday evening.

Murrayfield will play host to the European rugby Challenge Cup final on Friday evening and the Champions Cup final on Saturday.

Fans are being encouraged to consider earlier trains to Edinburgh and Glasgow, or consider alternative routes via Bathgate, Shotts or Carstairs.

Extra carriages will be added to trains all day on the Edinburgh – Falkirk High – Glasgow route, as well as on key services between Helensburgh, Milngavie and Edinburgh, and select services linking Glenrothes, Edinburgh, and Tweedbank.

Queuing systems will be in place on both days at the Exhibition Centre station in Glasgow and Haymarket station in Edinburgh.

ScotRail indicated that there will be alcohol bans will be in place as is usual practice on most special event trains.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “There’s no doubt that trains are going to be very busy this Friday and Saturday. Please plan your journeys in advance, and consider taking an alternative route where possible to avoid the crowds.

“Please follow the instructions of staff to ensure that things go smoothly.”

