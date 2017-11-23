Scottish ministers join sleep in the park event for homeless

Scottish ministers are to take part in a huge sleep out to raise money for a charity helping the homeless.

• READ MORE: Scottish Rugby stars back Sleep in the Park

Angela Constance, Kevin Stewart, John Swinney and Josh Littlejohn are to take part in a huge sleep out to raise money for a charity helping the homeless. Picture: Tony Marsh/Social Bite/PA Wire

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will join more than 7,000 people for the Sleep in the Park fundraiser in Edinburgh, alongside Community Secretary Angela Constance and Housing Minister Kevin Stewart.

Around £2 million has already been raised by the event, which will be held in Princes Street Gardens on December 9.

It has been organised by Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, which helps the homeless through cafes, a restaurant and fundraising events.

Those attending will be entertained by Liam Gallagher, Deacon Blue, Amy Macdonald and Frightened Rabbit, and hear a bedtime story from John Cleese.

Mr Swinney said: “Each of us looks forward to joining the sleep out and being a part of such a strong movement bringing public attention to the daily experiences of those who experience homelessness and improving public recognition of the impact it can have, while working together to ensure it never has to.

“Together we can help make certain that everyone has a safe and warm place to live.”

Mr Littlejohn said: “To have these politicians taking part in Sleep in the Park is an extraordinary vote of confidence in our plan to end homelessness.

“The fact they’re giving up their beds for the night and agreeing to sleep rough shows that they are serious about eradicating homelessness in Scotland.”

Members of the public have until December 1 to sign up to join Sleep in the Park, gaining entry by committing to fundraise at least £100.

Businesses can sponsor the event by signing up a team of five with a minimum fundraising commitment of £3,000.