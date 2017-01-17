Scottish SPCA appeal after hamsters abandoned in Livingston

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two hamsters were abandoned.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted on January 15 after a member of the public spotted a man walking with a cage into the Almond Park area of Craigshill, Livingston.

Senior Inspector Stuart Murray said, “The vigilant member of public followed the man, described as a tall young male, in his 30’s with dark hair, and found a small luminous green cage with two hamsters inside.

“The cage was also far too small for the hamsters and as a result they were fighting each other.

“The little hamsters are now safely in our Edinburgh centre where they have been named Goldie and Fawn.

“This is not only a cruel incident but it is also a crime. We are now looking to trace whoever is responsible and request that anyone with information get in touch.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.