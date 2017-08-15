Scottish SPCA seek owner of lost black cat

The Scottish SPCA is seeking the owner of a black cat who was found on West Granton Road.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was called out to attend to the cat on Friday August 11.

READ MORE: Scottish SPCA in push to rehome rabbits

Edinburgh Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Manager Diane Aitchison said, “Terry, as he’s been named by staff, came to us with a bad head wound.

“He’s been seen by the vets and is recovering well.

READ MORE: Scottish SPCA rescue hedgehog the size of a beachball

“We’re hopeful that we can reunite him with his owners as we’re sure he must be missed.”

Anyone who recognises Terry is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline on 03000 999 999.