Sean Hughes: Comedian dies aged 51

Stand-up comedian and actor Sean Hughes has died aged 51, his management has confirmed.

Hughes, was well known as a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and had a role in Coronation Street in 2007.

Irish actor, writer and comedian Sean Hughes won the Perrier Award (or Perrier Prize) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 1990.

Hughes’s final tweet was shared on Sunday October 8, in which he said he was “in hospital”.

Jason Manford led the tributes to Hughes on Twitter following the news of his death.

“Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes,” Manford wrote.

Sean Hughes had been taken to hospital prior to his death

“A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP.”

Stand-up comic Al Murray wrote: “Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes.”

Comedian Richard Herring said: “Sean Hughes. What a punch in the soul that is.”

Hughes was best known for being a panellist on long-running BBC Two panel show Never Mind The Buzzcocks and for starring in his own sitcom Sean’s Show in the early 1990s.

He also appeared on TV programmes including Coronation Street and The Last Detective.