Search for missing man underway in Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses to find a man reported missing in the South East of the city.

Alan Ward from Moredun Park View was last seen in the Little France area at around 12.15 p.m. on Thursday February 23.

Since he was last seen, the 36-year-old has failed to return home, nor has he been in contact with any friends or family.

Alan has underlying health issues that can cause seizures and concern is now growing for his welfare.

Anyone who can assist officers with their ongoing inquiries to locate him is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with a skinny build, collar length black hair, a goatee beard and was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded top and black jogging bottoms.

Inspector Scott Trevis from Howdenhall Police Station said: “Given Alan’s health issues we are keen to establish his whereabouts as soon as possible and ensure he is alright.

“I would ask that anyone who has information as to where we can find him to contact police immediately.

“In addition, I would also urge Alan to get in touch to let us know he is safe.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.