Search on for missing man in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information in order to trace a 66-year-old man, who is missing from the Deans area of Livingston.

Alan Pollock was last seen around 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 27, at his home address in Netherwood Park, Deans.

Police are appealing for information.

He has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Alan is described as a white man with an average build with short grey hair. He is around 6ft in height, has blue eyes and vertical scar on his forehead.

He speaks with a local accent and was last seen wearing a black knee-length jacket with black trousers and black shoes.

Inspector Darren Cook of Livingston Police Station said: “Alan has now been missing since Tuesday, December 27, and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Alan, or recognises his description, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY