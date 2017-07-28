Search on for missing Morningside woman

POLICE in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a woman reported missing from the Morningside area of the city.

Catriona Beattie was last seen around 4.45pm on Wednesday 26th July.

Since then the 50-year-old has not been in contact with friends or family and concern is now growing for her welfare.

Catriona is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall with greying/brown curly shoulder-length hair. When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a white top, training shoes and a black jacket with a fur trim around the collar.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Sergeant Kuong Lam of Howdenhall police station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Catriona’s welfare and are keen to trace her.

“Anyone with information that can assist us with our inquiries is asked to contact us immediately on 101 quoting incident number 2790 of 26th July.”