Search underway for Edinburgh Italian Restaurant of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Italian Restaurant of 2017.

A pasta or a pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy?

Our hunt for Italian Restaurant of the Year is underway

We all love to sit down to an Italian meal and, with thousands of Italian restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourite. Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta? We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Italian Restaurant of the Year 2017. The details of eligible restaurants will be published online until Saturday, November 25, 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon that’s available in a print edition of the Edinburgh Evening News and send this page back to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the Italian restaurant you wish to nominate. Nominations close on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.