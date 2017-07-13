Searching for city parking space costs 40 hours a year

Edinburgh drivers spend an average of 38 hours a year searching for a parking space, according to new research.

In eighth and ninth place respectively, the Glasgow and Edinburgh figures are slightly lower than the UK average of 44 hours per annum.

It is said to cost the typical motorist £733 in wasted time, fuel and emissions, the study by traffic information supplier Inrix found.

Businesses and high streets bear the brunt of parking pain as 40 per cent of drivers say they avoid driving to shops due to problems finding a space.

London was ranked as the worst UK city for parking, with motorists spending an average of 67 hours a year searching for a spot, costing them £1,104.

This was followed by Belfast (56 hours and £928), Leeds (47 hours and £772) and Bristol (46 hours and £768).

Inrix calculated that the annual cost of the time spent searching for a space, overpaying for parking time and parking tickets is more than £30 billion in the UK.

The study found that while 71 per cent of drivers say there is not enough parking available, occupancy of spaces can be as low as 50 per cent.

The study was based on analysis of data from parking locations as well as survey responses from nearly 18,000 drivers across the UK, the US and Germany.