Section of Clermiston Road North cordoned off by police

POLICE in Edinburgh have cordoned off a section of Clermiston Road North in the west of the city following an incident.

Morning commuters spotted a police car and tape at the north end of Clermiston Road North close to a wooded area.

Police are continuing enquiries to track the movements of a teenage girl who was thought to have been in the area around Clermiston Hill last night.

The teenage girl was reported missing at 11:20pm yesterday but turned up safely in the Leith area at 1:30 this morning.

More to follow...