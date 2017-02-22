Serious sexual assault in Capital sparks police appeal

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a rape earlier this month.

The incident happened between 3 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. on Sunday February 12 in the Meadowbank area of the city.

A 19-year-old woman had been out within the Grassmarket and got into a vehicle before the male driver attacked her.

Following the assault the victim sought assistance from a female occupier of a flat in or around Meadowbank Terrace before contacting police.

Over the past week detectives had been following a positive line of inquiry but are now requesting that members of the public who can assist with their investigation come forward.

The suspect is described as being of Asian ethnicity with dark skin, in his forties and bald. He spoke with an foreign accent and was wearing glasses.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “Since the attack took place officers have been conducting CCTV trawls and door-to-door inquiries throughout the Meadowbank area to identify potential witnesses and bring the male responsible to justice.

“I am eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious during the early hours of Sunday 12th February, or who recognises the description of the suspect and believes they can help us identify him.

“In particular, we are really keen to hear from the occupant of the flat who spoke with the young woman following this incident. We’d ask her to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.