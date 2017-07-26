Service resume following Edinburgh-Glasgow signalling fault

Trains were cancelled this morning as commuters faced a rush hour backlog following a signalling fault between West Calder and Fauldhouse, however, the fault has now been fixed.

Services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central via Shotts terminated and started back from West Calder.

Replacement buses were offered to commuters between Motherwell and Livingston South via Holytown, with buses also linking up with services that are operating.

Engineers have since repaired the fault and work is underway to recover the service.