Seven Edinburgh Academy pupils suspended for aggressive behaviour

SEVEN pupils have been suspended at one of the Capital’s top fee paying schools amid claims of students fighting on the school grounds.

Edinburgh Academy confirmed it had taken “swift” disciplinary action following an incident of “aggressive behaviour” towards the end of last week.

The school, which charges termly fees of £4548 for senior pupils, said appropriate measures had been taken and that parents of all those involved had been informed.

It is understood the students have been handed short-term suspensions and do not face permanent expulsion.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Academy said: “Aggressive behaviour has no place within the school and any incidence is dealt with under the disciplinary code that applies to all pupils.

“A disciplinary incident was dealt with swiftly at the end of last week. Appropriate disciplinary measures were taken and the parents of those involved were informed.”