Shaun Woodburn family’s anger as killer tries to clear name

THE TEEN jailed for the killing of Shaun Woodburn intends to appeal against his sentence, it has been reported.

The 17-year-old punched young dad Shaun Woodburn who later died after suffering massive head injuries.

The youth had earlier attacked random strangers who had been celebrating Hogmanay in Edinburgh last December 31.

This sparked a brawl outside Gladstone’s Bar in the capital’s Leith which led to junior footballer Mr Woodburn being fatally injured in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Earlier this month, the killer was sentenced to four years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow for culpable homicide.

But now it has been revealed that he has lodged a notice with the Crown Office stating his intention to appeal the guilty verdict.

The revelations have angered Shaun Woodburn’s family, who had set up a petition demanding a longer sentence for the killer.

Shaun’s dad, Kevin Woodburn, told the Daily Record: “I cannot believe the ­arrogance of this.

“Not only has the killer been given a paltry sentence which he’s serving in nothing more than a holiday camp, but he’s now intending to try and clear himself of any blame in Shaun’s death.

“He was a healthy young man who is dead because he was harmed by another ­individual who is now trying to use the legal system to his advantage and walk away scot free.

“Doctors in the hospital told me Shaun was unconscious from the moment he was punched in the head. He had no means of protecting himself from the fall.

“I am beside myself with fury and dismay at this.

“It’s bad enough Shaun has gone but the slap-in-the-face sentence and now word he plans to appeal the actual conviction is a step too far.”

Shaun Woodburn’s killer has eight weeks to lodge an appeal. If successful, judges could uphold or reverse the conviction, or it could go to a retrial.