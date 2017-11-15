Shaun Woodburn’s family ‘to meet with lawyers’ over killer’s sentence

The family of Shaun Woodburn are to meet with lawyers to discuss the sentence of his killer after more than 60,000 signed a petition demanding ‘Justice for Shaun’.

Shaun, who was killed after celebrating with friends on New Year’s Day, died following a confrontation outside a pub, with a teenager sentenced to four years following the tragic incident.

Following the sentencing, a petition was launched demanding Justice for Shaun, which has attracted more than 60,000 signatures.

The petition called for Lord Advocate James Wolffe to order an appeal against the length of the sentence.

According to reports, it is understood the Crown Office say they are prepared to listen to the family’s views on the four-year sentence handed down to Shaun’s killer.

Shaun’s dad Kevin welcomed the offer of the meeting telling the Daily Record: “It’s a step in the right direction, and I’m pleased they have reached out following the campaign for justice for Shaun.

They cannot discuss the sentence as it’s under review but will listen to our views on it.”

He added: “I’m humbled by the public support. It has truly been overwhelming and a huge comfort.

“We have received hundreds of messages from people offering whatever help and support they can give.”

“I will speak to the prosecutors, and hopefully they will listen. I will keep fighting for my son and ensure he gets the justice he deserves.”

Speaking on the petition, the father of Shaun admitted that he was disappointed with “generic” response from the Scottish Government following a reply to his letter to Justice Secretary Michael Matheson.

