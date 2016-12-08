Shop in Tranent fails alcohol purchasing test

A shop in Tranent has failed an alcohol purchasing test with a 47-year-old man being charged with an offence under the Licensing Scotland Act 2005.

Between December 1 and 3 licensing officers conducted checks at 35 premises in Tranent, MacMerry, Cockenzie and Port Seton, Prestonpans, Musselburgh, Wallyford, Whitecraig and Haddington.

In total 34 of these stores carried out the proper requests for identification and refused the sale of alcohol to anyone under the age of 18.

Inspector Andy Harborow from Tranent Police Station said: “Our communities have previously identified underage drinking and the associated antisocial behaviour and disorder, which can arise, as a priority for police in East Lothian to tackle and that is one of the reasons we regularly conduct alcohol test purchasing throughout the region.

“Another reason is to protect young people from coming to harm and licensed premises staff have a key role to play in assisting us with this.

“I would like to thank and praise the overwhelming majority of stores within East Lothian who complied fully with the terms of their licenses and demonstrated their capabilities as responsible alcohol retailers.

“We will continue to carry out alcohol-test purchasing and any licensing offences detected will be reported accordingly.”