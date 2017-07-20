Signal fault causes rail chaos across central belt

Have your say

THOUSANDS of commuters across Scotland’s central belt were left stranded this morning as rail disruption caused major delays and a string of cancellations.

Earlier this morning ScotRail Tweeted that a signal fault between Bishopbriggs and Lenzie was causing disruption that would be expected to last until at least 10:00am.

Services across the central belt were badly hit, with trains running between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley either facing heavy delays or the prospect of being cancelled completely.

Other services connecting Queen Street with Dundee, Perth, Stirling and Falkirk have also been affected.

Dozens of passengers have taken to social media to vent their frustration at being left stranded.

At 08:30 it was announced by ScotRail that some services were beginning to return to normal.