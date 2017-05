Road users are being warned of significant delays of up to 30 minutes due to temporary lights.

Commuters are being warned of long delays on Duddingston Road with 30-40 minute delays on Milton Road West.

There are also significant delays on Gilmerton Road from Dobbies all the way to Drum Street due to temporary lights.

Earlier rain had caused some delays on the roads, however, there has been significant congestion on the roads with queues at Hermiston.