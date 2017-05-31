Significant delays due to accident on Princes Street

Trams are operating airport-Shandwick Place with buses also diverted due to a collision on Princes Street.

It has been reported that the collision was between a cyclist and a van near House of Fraser on Princes St.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Stagecoach tweeted: “Due to an accident at the west end buses are diverted via Queens street coming out of Edinburgh sorry for any inconvenience caused”

Road users have been told to expect delays and avoid the route if possible.

Lothian Road is still open, Shandwick Place and Queensferry Street are closed both ways