Simon San killer jailed for 5 years

A ROBBER who only spent three years behind bars for killing a delivery driver has been jailed for five years and four months for his role in two further violent attacks.

Callous John Reid was 16 when he killed Simon San with a single punch outside the San family’s restaurant in Lochend, Edinburgh in 2010.

He was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years detention but was freed after serving just three years.

But rather than turn over a new leaf, Reid committed more acts of violence. At the High Court in Glasgow last month, Reid, who is now aged, 23, pled guilty to punching a woman repeatedly on the head in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, on March 1.

He also admitted robbing a man at knifepoint at the victim’s home in the capital on March 9.

In the second attack, Reid was assisted by Michael Roberts, 22, who also admitted being involved in the robbery.

The court heard how at the time of the offences, Reid was on bail for another matter whilst Roberts was on a curfew.

On Wednesday, at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Burns also ordered that Reid be supervised for a period of three years following his release from custody.

Reid’s accomplice Roberts was handed a three year jail sentence for his role. He was also ordered to be supervised by the authorities for one year following his release from custody.

Passing sentence, judge Lord Burns told the two men that he had no other option but to send them to prison.

Speaking about the attack on the second man, Lord Burns said: “This must have been a terrifying incident for the complainer.

“You barged into his house brandishing a knife and threatened him. You Reid were assisted by Roberts in this enterprise.

“You both have a substantial number of previous convictions for very serious offences.

“The only sentence I can impose in this case is one of custody for both of you.”

Reid killed Mr San outside his family’s Yong Hua Chinese Takeaway in Edinburgh.

Mr San, who was aged 40 at the time of his death, was a British citizen of Chinese origin. He was born in Vietnam and came to Scotland aged 12.

At the time, the court heard how Mr San was attacked by a group of “feral” youths including Reid and Roberts.

Mr San fell to the ground during the incident, suffered fatal head injuries and died the following day.

Police apologised for failing to treat the attack on Mr San as being racially motivated. Just 11 days after the attack, Reid bragged on Facebook from behind bars that he was “doin’ my time, then comin’ out to shine.”

Roberts, who was aged 16 at the time, got 42 months for assault. Roberts also admitted steaming Mr San’s car keys and phone as he lay dying.

At proceedings last month, prosecution lawyer Duncan McPhie told the court that Reid attacked a woman in Muirhouse, Edinburgh.

The court heard how Reid attacked the woman around 9pm on March 1 2017 after she challenged him about a motor bike he was revving excessively.

She knew through a Facebook alert that the bike had been stolen.

When she got out her car and approached Reid he punched her twice on the left side of her face. Mr McPhie said that the two men targeted Mr Glancy at a house in Gibson Terrace, Edinburgh.

The pair attacked Mr Glancy after he withdrew £250 from nearby cash machine. The pair then went to his close entry buzzer and when the victim answered it, a man said: “It’s John, Mickey.”

Mr McPhie said: “He assumed it was his friend, John, and allowed entry and opened his door.”

The court was told that Roberts pushed his way in with a bread knife with a four inch blade in his hand and Reid also entered the flat.

Both accused pushed and pulled Mr Glancy around the house demanding to know where the money was.

Roberts removed the money from his victim while Reid searched through kitchen cupboards and drawers before the pair left.

Police identified the two men from CCTV footage and they were were arrested and brought into custody.

On Wednesday, Roberts’s solicitor advocate Euan Roy told Lord Burns that his client had a troubled childhood. The court heard that Roberts had never seen his own child.

He added: “He is a father at the age of 22 but he has never seen his son.”

Reid’s solicitor advocate Jim Stephenson told the court that his client was determined to turn over a new leaf. Mr Stephenson said Reid would spend his time in custody learning new skills.

He added: “He wants to provide for his daughter. He wants to be a father figure to her.”