Six-year-old rushed to hospital after collision with car in Saughton

A SIX-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a collision with a car on a busy crossing.

Witnesses reported seeing the boy, in school uniform, struck by a silver Fiat Panda on Calder Road, close to Saughton Prison, at 3.25pm on Thursday.

He was carried to the pavement by a woman, believed to be his mother, while paramedics were called.

“A woman came out of one of the houses with some blankets for them. The boy was saying his leg hurt,” said eye witness Danny Fuller, 32, a passenger in a car heading in the opposite direction.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The boy was taken to Sick Kids hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A woman was charged under the Road Traffic Act (1988) and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.