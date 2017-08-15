Sky Ocean Rescue whale to visit Edinburgh

A 10-metre whale made from single-use plastic unveiled as part of Sky’s Ocean Rescue campaign is to visit Edinburgh.

The whale has been constructed to highlight the issue of plastics in the sea after a Sky News study found that 87% of people are concerned by the UK’s plastic usage,

It is estimated that eight million tonnes pollute the world’s oceans every year.

As part of a campaign to highlight the issue, a 10 metre whale sculpture has been created and covered in 250kg of plastic, the same amount that pollutes the ocean every second.

CEO of the Marine Conservation Society, Sandy Luk, said: “Our research repeatedly finds items such as plastic drinks bottles, wrappers and bags on UK beaches.

The sculpture is to visit the Capital

“So much of this has been used just once and thrown away. Small charges on packaging items, and deposit return systems can help bring the problem under control.”

Explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes is helping launch the project saying: “Between 1979 and 1982 my team completed the first surface circumpolar navigation of Earth, during which both the Atlantic and the Pacific voyages from ice to ice we witnessed the amount of pollution, much of which was plastic and that was just on the surface.”

The structure is to visit Edinburgh on August 26.