Social Bite co-founder and poet honoured by Queen

The founder of a cafe dedicated to helping the homeless, a poet and a wheelchair tennis ace are among those who have been honoured by the Queen at an investiture ceremony.

Joshua Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, has been made an MBE for services to social enterprise and entrepreneurship in Scotland.

The Social Bite cafes allow customers to “pay forward” coffee or a meal for the homeless and about a quarter of its staff are formerly homeless.

Poet laureate Professor Carol Ann Duffy also met the Queen at the event at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after being made a Dame in the New Year Honours List in December 2014.

The Glasgow-born writer received the honour for services to poetry.

Wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid was made an MBE for services to the sport, which he received in the latest New Year Honours List.

At the Paralympics in Rio last summer, he took singles gold and a silver medal in the doubles.

In January this year he completed a career Grand Slam of doubles titles after winning the Australian Open with Belgian Joachim Gerard, and last year he won singles titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Others attending the investiture ceremony include Michael Cavanagh, who was chairman of Commonwealth Games Scotland and is made an OBE for services to sport and the Commonwealth Games movement, while Professor Susan Deacon, assistant principal of the University of Edinburgh, was made a CBE for services to business, education and public service.

John Park Campbell, chairman of Glenrath Farms in the Borders, was knighted for services to farming and charitable service to entrepreneurship.