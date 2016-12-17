40 firefighters tackle major blaze in South Queensferry

Around 40 firefighters have been working to bring a severe house blaze under control.

Crews were called to the fire in an end-terrace basement in South Queensferry, west of Edinburgh, at 5.17am on Saturday.

Further back-up was requested when they got to the scene in High Street, resulting in six fire engines and one command support unit being involved in the operation at its height.

No-one is thought to have been injured in the incident, which saw firefighters use high pressure jets and breathing equipment to tackle the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Two appliances from Crewe Toll were mobilised to the address.

“When crews arrived, a further two appliances were requested from South Queensferry and Dunfermline. Due to the severity of the fire, a further two appliances were requested from Dunfermline and Bathgate.

“This made a total of six appliances and one command support unit.”

Some crews remained at the scene during Saturday morning, dampening down the area.