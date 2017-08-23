Appeal after WWI medals stolen from South Queensferry house

Police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in and theft at a property in South Queensferry.

The incident is thought to have occurred between 8.45am on Saturday August 20 and 2.50pm on Tuesday August 22, at an address in the town’s Wellhead Close.

The homeowners found when they returned that the property had been entered and a number of WWI medals had been stolen along with some pieces of jewellery.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish a full inventory of stolen items and anyone who can offer any help to officers in tracing those responsible is urged to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor from the Community Investigation Unit said: “The victims are absolutely devastated at the theft of these items, which hold a lot of sentimental value for them.

“As part of our inquiries we will be liaising with second-hand retailers to establish if anyone attempts to sell on medals like these, but we would also ask the public to get in touch should they become aware of someone trying to offload any such items.

“In addition, we would also urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Wellhead Close between Saturday morning and Tuesday afternoon to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with any information can contact Community Investigation Unit via 101, quoting incident number 2125 of the 22nd August.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.