Burryman takes to the streets of Queensferry

The Burryman returned to the streets of South Queensferry to mark the town’s Ferry Fair.

Andrew Taylor, who has been the Burryman for the last three years, was accompanied by tow attendants Andrew Findlater and Duncan Thompson,

The Burryman has final touches made to his costume. Picture: Getty

The annual ritual sees a man covered from head to toe in burrs.

He is then paraded around the town for nine hours along a seven-mile route.

His feet and hands are the onlt parts not covered in burrs, which he is required to gather himself from locally grown plants.

The stickiness of his burry covering means that he has to walk awkwardly, with legs apart and arms held out sideways.

During the parade the Burryman and his two attendants visit the town’s pubs, factories, and the provost’s house.

He is given a of whisky through a straw at each of the places where he stops at.

He is not allowed to speak for the entire day.

Tradition dictates that he will bring good luck to the town if he is given whisky and money and that back luck will ensue if the tradition ends.

Only men born in the village can take on the role of the Burryman.

Although local residents must apply annually to the local council for the honour, the office is commonly held by the same person for a number of years.

Alan Reid was the Burryman for 25 years until 1999). His successor, John Nichol, took over until 2011.