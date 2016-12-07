New Sainbury’s set for Southside

A new Sainsbury’s Local has opened in Nicolson Street creating 36 new jobs for the local community.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Sainsburys Milngavie

The new convenience store will trade from 7am until 11pm, seven days a week, offering customers a wide range of groceries and fresh foods. The store features include an in-store bakery, ready meals, fresh fruit and vegetables, pizza, hot food and sandwiches.

Te new store was declared open for business on Tuesday 6th December.

Commenting on the opening, store manager Jon McGarvie, said: “As the new store manager of the Nicolson Street Local, I am extremely proud to be opening our new store today. Colleagues and I have been looking forward to welcoming our new customers and showcasing the great range of products we have on offer.

“I would like to thank Vicky Ridley who joined us today for the ribbon cutting – we have chosen Canongate Youth Project as our charity of the year and we hope to continue working closely with them and the rest of the local community.”