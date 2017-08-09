Spice World turns 20: Film to be screened in Edinburgh

Have your say

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Spice Girls film, Spice World, the film is to be screened for one night only in Edinburgh.

The Spice Girls announced the re-release on Facebook, with a screening to take place in Edinburgh as part of celebrations across the UK.

The cult classic was one of the biggest films of 1997 breaking a record in the UK for the highest-ever weekend debut for Super Bowl Weekend with box office sales.

Overall the film $100 million at the box office worldwide despite mainly negative reviews.

Now to tell you what you want, what you really, really want...

Spice World will be screened at Vue Edinburgh Ocean Terminal on Friday 29th September 2017 at 19:00.

Tickets are priced at £9.79. Details, here.