SSPCA appeal after West Lothian dog abandoned

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a tan coloured male dog was discovered alone in a collapsed state on Thursday.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after a member of the public found the crossbreed dog at the edge of woodland behind Fauldhouse Sports Ground on Eastfield Road in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

SSPCA found this collapsed dog in West Lothian

Inspector Alastair Adams said, “The dog required urgent veterinary treatment, but unfortunately the vet advised that the kindest thing to do, to prevent any further suffering, was to put him to sleep.

“He was found on a walkers path that begins at the postbox at Steephousehill Lane and continues up towards what is locally known as ‘The Mound’.

“The canine was found approximately a third of the way up this path.

“The area is well used by dog walkers in the Sheephousehill Road and Croftfoot Drive area so we’re appealing to anyone who may have seen something.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.