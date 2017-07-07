Stars to showcase cinema favourites at the Filmhouse

LEADIng lights of the nation’s cultural scene have been lined up to take part in a new programme showcasing the films which have helped inspire their life and works.

The House Guests project will see a range of specially-selected guests choose films important to them which will then be screened at the Capital’s Filmhouse.

Among those getting involved is renowned Edinbrugh crime writer Ian Rankin, who recently kicked off the series by introducing a special screening of Reichenbach Falls at this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Now organisers have revealed who else will take part, with Edinburgh-based band Young Fathers, acclaimed playwright Jo Clifford and jazz musician Tommy Smith all in the line up.

Rod White, Filmhouse head of programming, said: “Filmhouse is strongly aware of cinema’s capacity to inform and inspire artistic work across many art forms.

“Our goal with House Guests is to give an informal platform for practitioners in a wide range of fields, to share with an audience those films that have in some way helped them develop their own artistic vision.

“In so doing we hope to broaden the audience for artistically serious cinema, while also fostering conversation between film audiences and leading artistic practitioners in Scotland.

“We believe that many people across Scottish arts and letters have something important to say about cinema, and we’d like to include their voices in our programme.”

The House Guests project is open-ended, with the Filmhouse team set to announce additional house guests on a rolling basis over the coming months.

As well as providing context for their selection and saying what the film has meant to them, guests will also be invited to attend one or more of the screenings to introduce the film if they are free to do so.

Mr White explained Filmhouse had a long list of people that they are keen to involve who the team feel have been important contributors to contemporary Scottish culture.

He added: “The exact sequence of House Guests will depend somewhat on our choices in how we sequence invitations, but also largely on the ability of prospective House Guests to commit to collaboration at any particular time.

“We will let it develop organically rather than trying to impose a rigid structure or sequence.

“This is an idea we’ve had on our long term wish list for some time now.

“We learned in late 2016 that there was room to collaborate with RebusFest and EIFF on a screening with Ian Rankin.

“Ian has always been at the top of our list as a potential House Guest. It seemed like a great opportunity to launch the ongoing guest programmer project, so that’s what we’ve done.”

Upcoming films set to be screened as part of Rankin’s line up include Get Carter, Chinatown, That Sinking Feeling, The 39 Steps and The Long Good Friday.

