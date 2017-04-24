Station’s new name proves a hit with residents

IT was only meant to be a nostalgic throwback to help Dalmeny station join in this year’s World Heritage Day celebrations.

But now the station’s temporary name change to “Forth Bridge” has proved so popular that residents are calling for it to be made a permanent fixture.

Rail bosses took commuters by surprise last week after they teamed up with the Society of Antiquaries Scotland’s DigIt2017 project to change the station’s name back to its historic alternative.

Originally named after the Forth Bridge when opened, the station was re-named Dalmeny a year later.

Pictures of the new sign were shared widely on social media, with the local Queensferry Ambition group asking on Facebook what people thought of making it permanent.

Sunil Varu, the group’s project manager, said he knew the question would get people talking but admitted he had not anticipated so many residents backing the idea.

Dalmeny station (Dalmeny railway station) near South Queensferry still had functioning gas lamps in late 1978. One of the railway staff lights the lamp.

He said: “It [the Forth Bridge] is something that’s known the world over and it just seems logical to call it Forth Bridge.

“The local debate of whether it should be Dalmeny or South Queensferry pales into insignificance compared to it.

“It [the bridge] has been there for 120 years and it would be fitting that it should change.

“Whether ScotRail would do that I don’t know but we can certainly ask the question.”

Mr Varu said changing the station’s name would not only celebrate its heritage but also tie in with increasing tourist activity in the area.

He added: “I know as part of the ‘climb the bridge’ experience ScotRail will be looking to bring more people by train to the area.

“There’s a huge potential for people to come and experience the area as a whole.”

The switchover formed part of the DigIt2017 ScotlandInSix initiative, a year-long project aimed at celebrating the nation’s Unesco World Heritage sites. The Forth Bridge earned World Heritage status in July 2015.

Jeff Sanders, DigIt2017 project manager, said he hoped the change had made people stop and think, saying: “It was really to make people aware that we have six Unesco World Heritage sites.

“Network Rail were fantastic and are really switched on to showcasing their heritage of the site they are responsible for.

“This is just one toe in the water – there’s this whole exciting history there that people find really interesting.”

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “We’ve been working with the Society of Antiquaries Scotland as part of their DigIt2017 campaign to celebrate World Heritage sites across Scotland. They celebrated World Heritage Day with a steampunk festival in North Queensferry station, but we didn’t want South Queensferry to miss out.

“Dalmeny was originally known as Forth Bridge station for about a year after the bridge opened and we thought it would be an apt celebration to give the station back its original name to mark World Heritage Day.

“We are always willing to meet and discuss ideas for enhancing the networks and attracting more passengers onto the railway.”

