Stephen McIlkenny: What’s more divisive, Indyref2 or an unwanted election?

If I had a pound for every time I heard that the Scottish independence referendum, or a second vote would be divisive, I would be a very wealthy man.

indeed, divisive seems to be the watchword of those opposed to independence.

Can't have it both ways. Many have spoken out against the action of Nicola Sturgeon, but not of the election called by Theresa May.

Political commentators and MPs have been quick to reject any attempt at holding an IndyRef2, claiming it would do nothing but further divide the country.

With the 2014 vote fresh in the memory, many are weary of the prospect of another campaign.

Some voters do not want to go through such an experience again. They remind those who are pro-independence of turbulent times and the grievances they experienced during the “once in a generation” political debate.

Those concerns are reasonable and not to be scoffed at.

But those who are opposed to a divisive vote in a second independence referendum can’t have it both ways by then approving a potentially equally divisive General Election.

Many across the UK were stunned by the snap election announcement. The idea of going to the polls in June is seen as yet another setback for a country already in the dark over Brexit.

Now we see the same political commentators who were quick to speak out against the actions of Nicola Sturgeon - accusing her of ‘forcing through’ another referendum - practically falling over themselves to praise Theresa May for calling what could quite possibly be the most disruptive election in recent memory.

Some have even claimed they hope the election is divisive to bolster the Tory influence in the Brexit negotiations.

It appears a divisive vote no longer matters to those previously appalled by a second independence referendum - as long as the vote being suggested is at the behest of a Tory Prime Minister.

Such double standards help no one.

There will be some that disagree with the above. But for those who believe an election will not encourage division, let’s analyse the starting points and objectives of the main parties.

The Conservatives aim to focus on Brexit and “solid stable government”.

The SNP are aiming to maintain some form of EU status and build the case for independence.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats are seeking to catch pro-EU voters and Labour are campaigning on matters at home. All this is taking place while Northern Ireland has no working government.

Seldom has the Kingdom seemed so disunited.

Those who condemned the prospect of the second independence vote, deeming it to be no more than a tactical ploy from the SNP, are now more than happy to praise the action and opportunism of Theresa May as she arguably further divides the nation for her own short term political gains.

However, if polls are to be believed and a Tory landslide is imminent, it could be argued this election will not bring Scotland closer to the UK.

They say a nation is strong when it pulls together in the same direction. By calling a disruptive, and to many, an unwanted General Election, Theresa May has given yet another reason for the country to tear itself apart.