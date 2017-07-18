Stockbridge outdoor book library back up and running

A free library in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge colonies has been replenished after its contents were ransacked in the middle of the night.

Users of the global book borrowing scheme are encouraged to take a book and return it.

Housed in a cabinet on Teviotdale Place in Stockbridge, the contents of the library were stolen overnight last week.

In a Facebook post, the library steward issued a thank you after neighbours fully replenished the shelves with books two days later.

The Little Free Library was first started in 2012 in the United States.

By November 2016, there were over 50,000 book exchanges in locations around the world.

There are currently three other Little Free Libraries in Edinburgh on Dalry Place, Semple Street and Arboretum Place.