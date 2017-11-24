Fire blacks out Stockbridge streets on chilly night

Have your say

A FIRE has caused a power blackout in Stockbridge as temperatures plunged across the Capital tonight.

Firefighters have been called out to a blaze at ground level in St Vincent Place.

The fire is understood to be under control, but has caused a power cut to St Vincent Street and the surrounding area.

The incident was first reported just after 7.30pm. A fire appliance remains at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have received at least half a dozen calls about the blaze.

A SFRS spokesman said the fire has been sparked by electrical works.

“It appears to be there are some electrical works going on that has caused a power cut in the area,” the spokesman said.

ScottishPower are at the scene.