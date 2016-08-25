What’s on and what’s new in Stockbridge

Singled out as the best place to live in Scotland, Stockbridge visitors will be familiar with its character, history and vibrancy.

Whether living, working or visiting, it’s a place like no other in Edinburgh - a village within a city catering for many interests from artisan to vintage.

Picture: Naomi Pryde

Here Susannah Morgan of Stockbridge Local lists what’s new and what’s on in the area.

WHAT’S NEW

Good Brothers Wine Bar - 4-6 Dean Street, Edinburgh, EH4 1LW

Passionate about great food and wine, brothers Rory and Graeme source delicious natural and biodynamic wines from wine-making practices that are carried out with love and care and they regularly change their food menu using the current season’s top produce. Free WiFi, Dog-friendly, licensed for take-away wine. Until 10pm, children over 5 permitted when eating with an adult over 18 years old.

Kenji Sushi - 42 St Stephen Street, Edinburgh, EH3 5AL

A tiny but stunning Japanese restaurant. They offer a relaxing dining experience with traditional Japanese tatami seating. Perfect for a business lunch, romantic dinner or a catch-up with family and friends. Free WiFi, children accompanied with an adult permitted until 11pm.

Vapour Lounge - 6 Hamilton Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5AU

The E-Cigarette specialists moved their flagship store to Stockbridge, kicking things off with quite an opening party. Owned by cousins, locals Ben (middle) and Ross (who), with their dream to open a store in Stockbridge and are delighted to feel part of the community again. Dog-friendly.

Armstrong’s of Stockbridge - 80 Raeburn Pl, Edinburgh EH4 1HH

... 163kg Yellow Fin Tuna has landed - get an exclusive 60% off 1kg with Stockbridge Local

Armstrong’s of Stockbridge supplies top quality produce by only sourcing fish from trawlers who are certified by the “Responsible Fishing Scheme.” A whopping 163kg Yellow Fin Tuna, rarely caught in the North Sea arrived on 24 Aug. Armstrong’s hope to create 100kg of fresh Tuna loin and a donation will be made to Marie Curie for every steak sold. Click here to get an exclusive 60% off with Stockbridge Local - 1kg (4 steaks approx) for an amazing £11 instead of £27.50.

WHAT’S ON

Saint Stephen’s Stockbridge - 105 St Stephen Street, Edinburgh, EH3 5AB

Flea Market

Due to popular demand Saint Stephen’s Stockbridge will be holding a Flea Market, 10-11 Sep, 10am-4pm, tickets £1 on door. Vintage clothes, bric a brac, antiques and more - all welcome, it’s a great opportunity to have a clear-out. Stands: £35 1 day or £50 for 2 days - to obtain a stand, please contact Saint Stephen’s Stockbridge. All proceeds go to the refurbishment of the magnificent Playfair building.

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh - Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5NZ

Classic Films Under the Stars. Star Wars has already sold out, so be quick - Romeo and Juliet will be screening on 3 Sep and Jurassic Park on 4 Sep, both starting at 8.15pm. Visit Stockbridge Local for your chance to WIN a family ticket (based on 2 adults and 2 children - max) for Jurassic Park worth £45. (ends 9am, 29 Aug, winner will be picked at random and announced after midday 29 Aug).

Inverleith Park Virgin Money Fireworks - Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5NY

Get excellent views of the Virgin Money Fireworks, at 9.30pm, 29 Aug - get there earlier to grab a good spot. There will be no big screen at Inverleith Park this year as organisers found it wasn’t fully utilised by audiences. The Concert is best experienced from the ticketed arena in Princes Street Gardens with an incredible view of the fireworks and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s performance, so Stockbridge Local is offering you the chance to WIN 4 x tickets (worth £54), click here to enter.

Stockbridge Local

Promotes over 150 independent businesses with exclusive offers, events and competitions and provides a wealth of information about the area.

WIN over £1,000 worth of ‘Foodie’ prizes in Stockbridge

Stockbridge Local’s current primary competition - with 30 fantastic prizes (£50 average prize value) from meals out to vouchers as below. Click here to enter, closes midnight 31 Aug, winners will be picked at random and announced in Sep. Supporting LifeCare.

Previous Events

Include a sell-out event with record-breaking round the world cyclist Mark Beaumont and supported the annual Stockbridge Duck Race raising £3,500 for charity.

FREE Month Trial for Independent Businesses that service Stockbridge on www.stockbridgelocal.co.uk*

Become part of the Stockbridge Local community - enquire before 9am, 29 Aug to claim your FREE month trial.