Stolen Scottish Diaspora Tapestry recovered

POLICE are pleased to confirm that a tapestry stolen from St Giles Cathedral has been recovered, but officers are keen to further the investigation.

An appeal was made after the theft of a panel of the Scottish Diaspora Tapestry on the afternoon of Sunday 7th May, and following police inquiries the section is now back with its owners.

Officers are continuing to investigate the theft and the circumstances of the panel’s recovery.

Detective Constable Chris Harding of Gayfield CID said:

“We are following a number of lines of inquiry and I am pleased with the progress of the investigation, but I would continue to ask anyone with information about the theft, including the person responsible for the panel’s removal and its return, to contact us.”

A spokesperson for the Battle of Prestonpans Heritage Trust said:

“The Scottish Diaspora Tapestry team are greatly relieved to hear of the missing panel’s safe return, as are the volunteer stitchers in the Netherlands who so lovingly created it.

“We are grateful for all the messages of support we have received from around the world and look forward to reuniting the panel with its companion pieces in the near future.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2639 of the 7th May 2017.