Storm Ophelia: Emergency at Edinburgh Airport as two planes report smoke

An emergency response was sparked at Edinburgh Airport today amid concern over smoke in the cabin of two inbound aircraft.

Police and fire services were alerted to the first incident at about midday, which is understood to have involved a British Airways flight from Heathrow.

The second incident, involving a Jet2 Flight from Palma, was reported around an hour later.

An eyewitness reported seeing several emergency vehicles at the airport.

It is understood what was thought to be smoke was caused by sand and smoke in the atmosphere as a result of wildfires in Portugal which are linked to Hurricane Ophelia.

Emergency services were stood down before the British Airways flight landed safely.

The Jet2 craft also landed safely with no further incident.

Both the fire service and police confirmed they were called to the airport to support its existing emergency response if needed.

However, both were stood down soon afterwards.