Storm Ophelia: Travel disruption as yellow wind warning in place

There are significant delays on the roads and railway this morning as Storm Ophelia arrived overnight in Edinburgh.

A yellow wind warning was in place from midnight until 15:00 this afternoon with a number of routes affected by the adverse conditions.

A number of roadworks are adding to congestion

Commuters on Scotland’s railways face major disruption after the east coast mainline to Edinburgh was temporarily closed after a train ‘hit an obstruction’ near Markinch.

The disruption was caused by a freight train striking a tree felled overnight by the stormy weather.

Delays on the route are expected until at least midday.

The roads are significantly busier as a result of the rail disruption with delays around the Capital, with a number of roadworks impacting journeys.

Temporary traffic lights now in place at Quality Street junction until October 19. Temporary traffic lights on West Nicholson Street at Chapel Street were stuck on red but the issue has now been resolved.

Traffic is slow on Gilmerton Road this morning due to temporary lights at Gilmerton Station Road and there are long queues citybound on Queensferry Road.

The motorways have remained somwewhat clear but drivers are being warned of reduced visibility and surface water on the roads.