Students graduations cancelled in Edinburgh uni ‘error’ email

Hundreds of University of Edinburgh students were last night sent a mass email informing them that their graduation had been cancelled and that they were not expected to obtain an award.

It is understood the email was sent to students at the School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Science students as well as those studying geography, informatics and the law.

The hoax email sent to many students.

However, an email has since been sent to student stating that they should ignore the email and that the university was looking into the incident.

A Fouth year Politics and Sociology student, from Newington, due to graduate with an MA (Hons). was sent the email around 12:30am.

She said: “We got an email saying we could not attend our graduation ceremony - becuase we would not be graduating.

“It has been such a stressful night.

Copy of an email sent to a student who was seeking clarification from a member of staff.

“I spent an hour this morning trying to get through to someone . When I finally did, I was told it was an email sent in error.

“The woman I spoke with was very apologetic, But I feel irritated that there was not an apology email sent out.

“People will be waking up to this. The only reason I found out it was an error was because I called this morning. It’s not good enough”

It is not known whether the e-mail was a fake - or whether it was simply sent in error to some students.

A clarification email from the Director of Student Systems and Administration and Service Excellence Programme Lead at the university was sent this morning telling students to ignore the email.

It read: “We are aware that a number of final year students have received an email, apparently from the University, informing them that their graduation has been cancelled.

“Please ignore this message. No graduations have been cancelled.

“Your final degree results will be released in line with the published schedule - no later than 16th June for the great majority of students and no later than the 23rd of June for Medics and Vets.

“We are looking urgently into this situation.

“We will be back in contact with you as soon as we can and will also ensure your MyEd/EUCLID screens are refreshed with accurate information.”