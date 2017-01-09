Sunshine on Lennox: Lennox Lewis praises Hibs’ Scottish Cup win

In a bizarre Twitter conversation, Lennox Lewis praised David Gray and Hibs’ Scottish Cup win.

The former-heavyweight champion praised the finish from Hibs skipper David Gray when answering a question from a fan who had replied to an earlier tweet.

Hibs fan, Paul Walker, tweeted Lewis asking him “Did you know in 2016 Davie Gray scored the winner for Hibs in the 2016 Scottish Cup?”

Lewis tweeted back saying: “Yes I did. That was a great header”

The astonished Paul Walker called the champ ‘a legend’ for his reply, later tweeting: “Think I might delete Twitter cos it don’t get any better”.

Lennox Lewis is a known supporter of West Ham United, his home town club, however, it is not known if he supports a Scottish team.