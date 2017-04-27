Super pollen outbreak could spark hay fever and allergy epidemic

Summer is always a difficult time for those who suffer from allergies and hay fever.

However, 2017 could be even worse for those in Edinburgh due to a ‘super pollen’ outbreak this summer.

Super pollen is created when the substance mixes with diesel fumes and has the ability to trigger extreme hay fever and asthma reactions.

As a result pollen becomes ‘stickier than usual’ and can result in more severe allergic reactions.

Residents in cities across the UK are being warned about the outbreak with London, Birmingham and Manchester the cities most at risk.

A warning has been placed across the UK however.

Paul Carson, of the British Society for Allergy & Clinical Immunology said: “Theories include vehicle fumes causing a photochemical smog that blocks pollen grains escaping into the upper atmosphere.

“It may even make the pollen “stickier” so that it enters – and stubbornly stays stuck – to vulnerable body organs.

“Big cities are most likely to create this “perfect-storm” of pollen pollution hay fever.”

Asthma and hay fever sufferers are advised to check pollution and pollen levels in the air before leaving the house - and to always keep an inhaler handy.

In 2016, NHS bosses reported a record high of 32,167 hospital emissions due to allergic reactions.