Superfast broadband rolled out across the Capital

Superfast internet has been rolled out to thousands more homes and businesses across the Capital.

Premises in areas such as Colinton, Gorgie, Pilrig, South Gyle and Rose Street are now able to receive fibre broadband.

The upgrade has been funded by the £428 million Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband roll-out.

Residents and business owners now need to sign up for the new, faster services with an internet service provider, as upgrades are not automatic.

Fergus Ewing, cabinet secretary for the rural economy and connectivity, said: “More than 90 per cent of Scotland now has fibre broadband available thanks to both the programme and commercial coverage.

“The Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme is progressing further and we’re extending coverage in communities like Morningside and Newington. The Scottish Government is committed to delivering 100 per cent superfast broadband access across Scotland by 2021.”