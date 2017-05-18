‘Surprising’ winner as Supermarket of the Year 2017 named

Which have revealed their supermarket of the year, and the news hasn’t been too popular.

While Aldi and Lidl were among the favourites as well as Tesco and other chains, in a surpise move, Marks and Spencers took the crown.

M&S took the best supermarket crown beating off rivals including Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose.

It was reported that the judges from the consumer watchdog were impressed with the chain despite not being one of the ‘big four’ in the supermarket industry - Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda and Morrissons.

Last year it was reported that the chain had planned to close a number of food shops leaving only 45 open to sell food alone.

Other winners at the awards night in London included:

Which? Banking Brand of the Year 2017: Nationwide

Which? Computing & Mobile Brand of the Year 2017: Apple

Which? Sound & Vision Brand of the Year 2017: Samsung

Which? Home Appliance Brand of the Year 2017: Miele

Which? Telecom Services Provider of the Year 2017: Utility Warehouse

Which? Retailer of the Year 2017: Toolstation

Which? Travel Brand of the Year 2017: Riviera Travel

Which? Trusted Trader of the Year 2017: Homeglaze Home Improvements Ltd

Which? Positive Change Award 2017: Sharon White Chief Executive of Ofcom