Susan Boyle adamant teenage thugs won’t force her out

SINGER Susan Boyle has said she will not let a group of ‘silly’ West Lothian yobs drive her out of her childhood home.

Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle revealed that she has become the target of a young group of local teenagers hellbent on making her life misery.

The childhood home of Susan Boyle at Yule Terrace, Blackburn. Picture: TSPL

Ms Boyle told a newspaper that a group of around 15 youths have been terrorising her on a regular basis, throwing stones and burning paper at her and shouting all manner of vulgar obscenities.

Despite making her millions as a performer and recording artist, the 56-year-old continues to live in her £65,000 childhood home at Yule Terrace in Blackburn, West Lothian, and is adamant that the yobs won’t force her out.

“I love my house, it’s where I grew up. Why would I move out because of teenagers who behave like that? They are bullies who shout and throw things, but my home is where I feel safe.

“I love my neighbours, they look out for me and make sure I am OK. It’s where I grew up with my mum and dad and it has memories. Why should I move because of a group of daft laddies?”

In the most recent incident last week, the teens hurled stones and burning paper at Ms Boyle and shouted abuse.

Boyle, who has not yet contacted the police, believes their actions are a result of a lack of amenities and activities in the local area and refuses to let the teenagers bring her down.

“There are few activities for young people around here. They are about to shut a youth club. This will mean there us nowhere for them to go.

“I’m in a good place despite the past few weeks. I will not let young silly boys affect my happiness.”