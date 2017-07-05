Susan Boyle ‘happy to forgive’ yobs who targeted her at home

Scottish superstar Susan Boyle has said she is happy to forgive the yobs who have attacked her at her home in recent weeks.

The 56-year-old, who shot to worldwide fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, has been subjected to a barrage of abuse in her hometown of Blackburn, West Lothian.

Up to 15 yobs are said to have targeted her in the street outside her home.

It’s claimed they have shouted abuse at her, chucked stones at her house and even thrown lit pieces of paper at her.

However, despite the brutal attacks on her, the I Dreamed A Dream singer says she is willing to forgive the youths for their actions.

Speaking to a local paper, she said: “I am good at forgiveness. They are kids at the end of the day.

“They should know better and I want to give them the opportunity to see right from wrong before I am forced to contact authorities.

“I’ve been bullied off and on for years and it’s always been dealt with. I am always apologised to and I believe in not retaliating.

“I just wanted them to have the chance to correct their behaviour and pack it in. That and the fact the police wrote to the person who originally went to the press couldn’t help because there was no CCTV.”

Susan captured hearts across the world when she featured on the 2009 series of Britain’s Got Talent.

She eventually came second to dance group Diversity but her debut album went on to become the UK’s best-selling debut album of all time.

I Dreamed A Dream topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks as it became the second best selling album in America.